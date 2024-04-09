Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sky Sports pundits Don Goodman and Michael Bridges have issued their verdicts on a controversial incident during Leeds United’s frustrating home draw with Sunderland. The Whites failed to take full advantage of Leicester City’s surprise defeat to Millwall on Tuesday night, drawing at home with the Black Cats after failing to break the deadlock.

The result means Ipswich Town can move above Leeds and into the top two on Wednesday night, and Leicester City’s game in hand means they still have the opportunity to extend their lead over Daniel Farke’s men with time quickly running out. But the points tallies may have wound up appearing differently if decisions had gone Leeds’ way on Tuesday evening.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a huge handball appeal in the second half, but before that, Dan Ballard appeared to block Crysencio Summerville’s shot with his hand in the first 45’. After admitting Sunderland were "very, very lucky" to see the incident come and go without a spot kick being awarded, Sky Sports pundit Godman added: “He deliberately moves his elbow to the ball. “That little movement there has to be penalised. I think Sunderland are very, very lucky. I'm not saying Leeds deserve to be in the lead here but they certainly should have had a penalty."

Former Sunderland and Leeds man Bridges added: “The referee has got a great angle to have a look. I think the speed of the shot caught the referee out there. When it was full motion, none us made a comment to say 'handball' until we have seen the slow motion and analysed it. He got away with one there."