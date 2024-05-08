Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are just days away from their first playoff semi-final, against Norwich City. The Whites have a second bite at securing an instant return to the Premier League after missing out on automatic promotion, but playoffs have been cruel to the club in the past.

Daniel Farke and his men will attempt to defy that narrative, starting with the semi-finals against Norwich, and if they can come through those fixtures, they will face either Southampton or West Brom in the Wembley final. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Sutton on key ‘battle ground’

Chris Sutton has explained what he believes will be the key area for Leeds’ playoff clash with Norwich City. He said: “The wide areas will be a key battleground. It will be Jack Stacey versus Crysencio Summerville and Sam McCallum or Dimi Giannoulis against Willy Gnonto. Norwich have to win those battles if they want to come through the two legs.”

Summerville and Gnonto have been lethal for much of this season, but teams have shown an ability to thwart the Whites’ dangerous attacking game over recent weeks. Farke and his coaching staff will undoubtedly working on that this week.

Loan deal backed

Former Leeds man Paul Robinson has backed youngster Charlie Crew for a loan in the near future. He told MOT Leeds News: “I think fans should be excited because they’ve got a few good youngsters coming through, and Archie Gray is just the pinnacle of what’s come through this season. I think with Crewe and others, the manager has proven with Archie Gray that he is not afraid to play the youngsters if they’re good enough and ready.

“He integrates them into the first-team training sessions so the manager will understand what he has at his disposal. A lot of these young kids’ futures, whether or not it’s on loan, depends on what league Leeds are in next season. In the Championship, it would allow them to be involved in the squad and get game time. If Leeds are in the Premier League, I think it’s a completely different opportunity where they go out on loan to the Championship or the top of League One and begin their career there.