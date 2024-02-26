Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Picking up a win at Stamford Bridge over Chelsea might just be a step too far for Daniel Farke's high flying Leeds United side. That's the belief of BBC pundit Chris Sutton, who believes the Whites will prioritise their Championship promotion push over the possibility of a run in the FA Cup.

Leeds travel to face Chelsea on the back of going almost two months unbeaten in all competitions. Nine straight wins in the Championship have seen them underline their promotion credentials and they've reaped the rewards of the momentum they've built up in the FA Cup, too.

However, they take on a wounded animal on Wednesday night with Chelsea no doubt desperate to respond after falling short against a young Liverpool side in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon. They'll be keen to avoid the potential banana skin Leeds represent, bounce back to winning ways and keep their last hope of winning a trophy this season alive.

Sutton is backing them to do just that against Leeds with the former Blues man tipping Farke to freshen things up as the games continue to come thick and fast for the Whites.

"Chelsea really need to win this," Sutton said in his BBC predictions column, alongside his guess of 2-0. "After the way they lost the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. It was their display in extra-time that let them down against Liverpool's kids, when they had the chance to really have a go at them.

"Leeds are going very well under Farke but he might prioritise their promotion bid over this tie. I hope he doesn't, but this is one of the rare occasions where I would understand if he makes some changes, because of how tight it is at the top of the Championship - they have got Ipswich and Southampton breathing down their necks, but will also feel like they can catch Leicester.

