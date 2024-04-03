Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Don Goodman has taken the opportunity to pile praise on the job Daniel Farke has done at Leeds United since his appointment last summer. Farke's Leeds are currently second in the Championship and with six games to go, they're sitting pretty in the race for automatic promotion.

The job he's had to do at Leeds has been far from straightforward, though, as he stepped into a club that was very much in transition following their relegation from the Premier League. Farke has succeeded in building a team capable of winning the Championship title, though, while helping to stabilise the club and win over the fanbase once more.

It's a combination of all of those things that have Leeds in the position they're in at the time of writing with 13 wins coming from their last 15 games in the league. Monday's win over Hull City was far from straightforward, despite what the 3-1 scoreline might suggest, but there were a number of mitigating circumstances and Sky Sports pundit Goodman has pointed to those while putting a lot of the credit on Farke.

"The last two performances I've seen from Leeds away at Watford and at home to Hull City, were very unconvincing," he told Sky Sports. "Here's the big bit, when you're a top team, you dig results out when you're not at your best and that's what Leeds United have done in taking four points against Watford and Hull.

"There were large spells of the game where Hull dominated the ball, the only problem for Hull was for all their good play, they didn't really create enough really good chances. Leeds had to dig deep. I don't think I've ever heard Elland Road so quiet for large spells of the game so it was a real test of their character and they came through it.

"I think Daniel Farke alluded to the fact that the international break came at a horrible time for Leeds, some of those players, it was their third game in six days because they played for their countries as well as the two games for Leeds.

"It's been a really testing Easter weekend but four points are four massive points for Leeds United. By the way, what a job he's done, Daniel Farke. I spoke about the chaos of when you get relegated from the Premier League and I think of the three Leeds were the most chaotic.