Pundit makes Joe Rodon future claim as Arsenal 'eye' summer move for Leeds United star
Leeds United have a little extra rest ahead of their next Championship clash, with Daniel Farke’s men not in action until Monday night, when they face Middlesbrough. The Whites will know what they need to keep pace with Leicester City going into that one, but Ipswich Town do not play this weekend due to an FA Cup postponement.
That makes this weekend a strange one as far as the promotion race goes, but Leeds must focus on taking care of their own business. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding Elland Road.
Summerville ‘interest’
Leeds star Crysencio Summerville is unsurprisingly attracting interest amid a superb season. The Dutchman has scored 17 goals this season, forming a crucial part of the Whites’ promotion bid.
According to Goal, Arsenal are interested in a move for the forward, but they are not alone. Chelsea, Crystal Palace, and RB Leipzig are also said to be interested. Promotion will be Leeds’ best weapon when it comes to keeping Summerville, with the forward not likely to spend another season in the Championship.
Hutton on Rodon
Pundit Alan Hutton believes Leeds loanee Joe Rodon may want to return to Tottenham at the end of this season. “I think from Rodon’s point of view he will always want to come back,” said Hutton to Tottenham News.
“His initial thought would have been to go to Leeds, play week in and week out, do well and come back to his parent club because this is the club that he will want to play for. It’s going to come down to him and what he wants to do in the future moving forward.
“He’ll need to discuss with both clubs to see if Tottenham see his future there or not and if they’re willing to sell, is it a factor if Leeds go up or not? For the player, does he want to play in the Championship again if they don’t make it or does he see himself as a Premier League player? There are lots of ifs, buts and maybes thrown in there, but he has done really well. He’s looked a confident defender and the club that he’s at want him, so he’ll have to wait and have these conversations at the end of the season to see where it takes him.”
