David Prutton is backing Leeds United to move up to within striking distance of Leicester City this week. Leeds make the short journey to South Yorkshire to face Sheffield Wednesday this evening as they look to extend their unbeaten run in the Championship to 12 games.

That's a run of form which has seen them move back into automatic promotion contention with 10 games remaining this season. Of course, Leeds might have their work cut out at Hillsborough, with Wednesday going through their own purple patch of form, winning five out of their last six to breathe life into their hopes of Championship survival.

But, Prutton is backing them to get the job done against Danny Rohl's side and while he expects to see a wins for both Ipswich Town and Southampton this weekend, he is predicting Leicester to drop points on the road at play-off hopefuls Hull City, with a 1-1 draw predicted there.

"It just shows how strange this league is that Sheffield Wednesday could win four from five and move from 23rd to… 23rd in the table," Prutton, who is tipping Leeds to win 2-1 at Hillsborough, said in his Sky Sports predictions column. "But the fact they are in contention to move out of the bottom three on Friday night, from where they came from, shows just what a job Danny Rohl has done.

"The problem is they've got Leeds United standing in their way at Hillsborough. They returned to winning ways against Stoke in midweek after being held by Huddersfield at the weekend. And should have enough to power past the Owls."