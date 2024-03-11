Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes Leeds United have it in them to go unbeaten through the remainder of the Championship season.

The Whites last tasted defeat in the Championship on December 29 as West Bromwich Albion claimed a 1-0 win over Daniel Farke's side at The Hawthorns to compound a challenging festive period for the club. Since that moment, though, Leeds have dropped just two points, putting their foot on the gas in the Championship to win 11 of their last 12 games.

That run has seen them climb from fourth to second in the league table and after their latest result against Sheffield Wednesday, they now sit just three points behind league leaders Leicester City, who Leeds beat 3-1 at Elland Road just a few weeks ago. As such, with nine games to go in the Championship, Leeds are in a prime position to reclaim a spot in the Premier League.

Of course, the Whites have some tricky games coming up with play-off chasers Hull City and Coventry City on the not too distant horizon, while Southampton make the journey to Elland Road on the final day of the season in what is probably the standout fixture remaining on Leeds' schedule. Goodman, though, admits he wouldn't be at all shocked should United see out the remainder of the campaign without suffering another defeat.

"They rattled off nine wins in a row recently, predominantly against teams you’d expect them to beat, as well as a signature win against Leicester," the pundit told MOT Leeds News.