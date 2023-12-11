Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United had a very busy summer transfer window as they brought in a fleet of new personnel but also saw a large number of senior players depart on both full-time and loan deals. One of the new signings through the door was Glen Kamara, who arrived at Elland Road in the final days before the window slammed shut. The midfielder joined from Rangers in a deal worth in the region of £5 million.

Since his arrival, Kamara has made 13 Championship appearances this season, starting 11 of them and contributing two assists so far. The Finland international has received a lot of praise as the Whites push to secure promotion back up to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie has lauded Kamara's ability on the pitch and has revealed he was shocked to see his former rivals choose to sell him on.

"He was the best player at Rangers. I couldn’t believe it that they let him go to Leeds — £50,000 he cost them from Dundee," McAvennie told Football Insider. "For me to see Kamara do well at Leeds is good. He’s a decent player and I like seeing good players in the Championship. He must have been disheartened at Rangers, he’s got the potential to be a star in the Premier League."

Kamara's last season with Rangers was inconsistent in terms of the amount of playing time he was given. Out of 26 games, he started 11 of them but was limited to around just ten minutes on six occasions. The 28-year-old was also left on the bench seven times.