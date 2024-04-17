Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman still has confidence that Leeds United will win automatic promotion this season.

It's fair to say Leeds have stuttered since returning from the March international break, winning one of the five games they have played since. Defeats have come against Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers, with Saturday's loss to the latter being the first loss the club have suffered on home soil all season.

Fortunately for Daniel Farke's side, though, those setbacks haven't been as costly as they could have been with Ipswich Town and Leicester City struggling to pick up wins, too. It means that despite their tough run of form, Leeds remain just one point behind the automatic promotion pace with three games remaining.

The form Leeds have shown in recent weeks can only be described as uncharacteristic, based on the season as a whole, and Goodman is backing them to snap out of their slump, pull themselves together and do enough to get over the line come the final day of the season on May 4.

"I'm still backing Leeds to win promotion," he told Crypto Casino LTD, via Leeds Live. "They've got a manager who has been there and done it, while their front line is ridiculous.

"Farke has Crysencio Summerville, Dan James, Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto, Patrick Bamford, Mateo Joseph and Jaidon Anthony at his disposal. When you align that with a water-tight and rock-solid defensive unit which they have with Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu, you have to be favourites to get the job done.

"I'm going to be gutted for the team that finishes third and I'm already a tiny bit gutted for Southampton as they've had an excellent season. But I cannot see Leeds United finishing outside the top two."