Pundit delivers strong Kalvin Phillips verdict as ex-Leeds United ace endures new setback
and live on Freeview channel 276
A pundit has delivered a strong verdict on ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips following a fresh blow for the midfielder at West Ham.
Phillips joined the Hammers on loan from the rest of the season from Manchester City last month and bagged his second start for the Irons in Saturday's Premier League clash at Nottingham Forest.
Phillips, though, saw his afternoon ended in the 71st minute as he was sent off for a second booking, the midfielder penalised for fouling Morgan Gibbs-White just three minutes after a push on Nicolas Dominguez earned him a yellow card.
Pundit Clinton Morrison oversaw the game on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday and delivered a firm verdict.
"He ain't been good enough," said Morrison. "You've got to be more sensible than what he's doing. He's just been booked literally two or three minutes ago for pushing Dominguez and Gibbs-White buys the free kick.
"There's contact, he flicks the ball over him and Kalvin Phillips gets him. Literally booked three or four minutes before. Be a bit more streetwise, nowhere near good enough. Down to ten men, It's not good enough for Kalvin Phillips."