Leeds United may have a key advantage over Leicester City in the Championship’s automatic promotion race. That’s according to one pundit, who has noticed a difference between the promotion hopefuls after recent visits.

The Whites are currently involved in an intense race for a top two finish and automatic promotion back to the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s men are currently second, a point Ipswich Town and a point ahead of Leicester City, with the latter having played a game less.

As each team heads into their last six games - or seven for Leicester - it looks as though the race will go to the final game or two, with all three keeping pace, while Southampton are in fourth and hoping to achieve a late comeback, although it looks a little unlikely at this stage.

In such a close race, it could be the finest of margins that determines who comes out on top and who is spared from the lottery of the playoffs. And former Championship star Jobi McAnuff believes he has spotted one of those margins.

“For me I have been at Elland Road recently and the environment there and at Ipswich, is just incredible,” the former winger told the BBC’s Football Daily Podcast. “That’s reason I spoke to Mads [Hermansen] and asked him that question, because I don’t feel that same connection at Leicester City at the moment between the squad of players and fans.