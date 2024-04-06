Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United man Jon Newsome expects to see Daniel Farke make a number of changes to his starting XI on Tuesday night. The Whites saw their 15-game unbeaten run come to an end on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Coventry City at the CBS Arena.

It was a result that saw the Whites drop out of the Championship’s automatic promotion spots and with five games remaining the pressure is starting to build at Elland Road. Leeds will have the opportunity to get back on the horse on Tuesday evening when Sunderland arrive in West Yorkshire and rotation won't be far from Farke's mind, it seems, especially after a subpar showing against the Sky Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newsome believes a change could be made in the middle of the park, with Archie Gray moving from right-back and into central midfield, which is where the youngster spent the second half of the game on Saturday. That would allow Connor Roberts to step in at full-back following his return to full fitness.

The pundit also believes a change up front could be on the cards with Patrick Bamford drawing a blank once more. Joel Piroe scored Leeds' only goal of the game after stepping off the bench, but Newsome thinks Tuesday could be the perfect time to hand Mateo Joseph a full league debut following his impressive showings off as a sub.

“I think there may well be a number of changes on Tuesday night," Newsome told the BBC before adding in reference to Roberts and Gray: "I think that could possibly be one of them.

"I would not be surprised if Patrick was on the bench and he gives Joseph a start. He’s the manager, that’s what he gets paid for.”