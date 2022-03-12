Teemu Pukki fires Leeds United warning and outlines Norwich City potential at top level
Teemu Pukki has fired a warning to Sunday's hosts Leeds United about his own form and the potential of his Norwich City side.
Norwich remain bottom of the Premier League table but striker Pukki says his side's second-half showing in Thursday night's 3-1 defeat at home to Chelsea showed that the Canaries can compete at the top level.
Dean Smith's side were 2-0 down after 14 minutes via strikes from Trevoh Chalobah and Mason Mount but pulled a goal back after the break when Pukki netted from the penalty spot after Chalobah had handled Pierre Lees-Melou's cross.
Norwich conceded a third in the closing stages as Kai Havertz netted but Pukki has been buoyed by his side's response against the Blues and is also feeling boosted by his own recent form.
The Canaries top scorer has now netted in both of his last two games and is optimistic of keeping that run going in Sunday afternoon's showdown at Elland Road.
The Norwegian international striker had previously gone four games without netting, bagging just one goal over a sequence of 14 outings.
“It was quite long that I didn’t score and now I have scored a couple of goals in two games,” said Pukki, speaking to Norwich City's official website.
“That is a good thing and going forward it gives me confidence and it is easier to go to the Leeds game after a couple of goals. I hope I can help the team again with a goal on Sunday.
"It is a big game on Sunday, so we need to take the self confidence from the second half (against Chelsea) into that game.
“I think we showed that we can play on this level and we have what it takes. We just need to do that for the 90 minutes on Sunday.
“It is hard if you concede two goals in the opening 15 minutes.
“I think second half we gave ourselves a chance to come back into the game and we had some chances, but we could not get the two-two goal and they (Chelsea) are a quality team so they got the last goal.”
Norwich have lost their last five league games whilst fifth-bottom Leeds have lost their last six.
