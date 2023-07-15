Farke twice led former club Norwich City to promotion as Championship champions and a giant mural of the German manager was painted on the wall of the city’s Fat Cat and Canary pub in May 2021. Farke, though, has now become a rival Championship boss to the Canaries following his appointment to the Elland Road hot seat and the Norwich pub have decided to remove the mural ahead of the new campaign. The artwork has been replaced by a blank canvas and a new mural will reportedly replace the old Farke one next week.