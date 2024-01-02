PSG 'enter race' for ex-Leeds United man Kalvin Phillips after Newcastle United snag

Kalvin Phillips has been a bit-part player for Manchester City since joining from Leeds United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Phillips finds himself on the peripheries of the Manchester City first-team at present and with opportunities appearing to be few and far between over the remainder of the season, he has been touted with a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Newcastle United were said to be in the frame for Phillips, with Eddie Howe undergoing something of a crisis in the middle of the park and finding himself a position to offer the England international the game time he needs ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

However, according to the Telegraph, the Magpies have competition from PSG and could miss out on the former Leeds man. Phillips has made just four appearances off the bench in the Premier League this season under Pep Guardiola after struggling for a foothold at the club.

He has found slightly more opportunities in cup competitions and most recently came off the bench in City’s Club World Cup campaign last month, but the Yorkshireman will be hoping to find more traction over the second half of the campaign, particularly if he is to remain in Gareth Southgate’s plans.

Despite his lack of game time, Phillips hasn’t fallen out of the international picture with Southgate standing by him, but it’s clear that a move could help him build the form he so desperately needs heading into the tournament.