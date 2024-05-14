Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United-owned defender Robin Koch is set to represent Germany at this summer's European Championships, according to sports newspaper BILD.

The 27-year-old centre-back has spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt and will join the club on a permanent deal upon the expiry of his Leeds contract this summer.

It is reported by the leading German outlet that host nation head coach Julian Nagelsmann will name Koch in his 26-man squad for the Euros, in place of veteran defender Mats Hummels.

The Borussia Dortmund centre-half was Man of the Match over two legs against Paris Saint-Germain in their UEFA Champions League semi-final this season and will go toe-to-toe with Real Madrid for the most prestigious prize in European club football next month, shortly before the international tournament begins.

Koch has appeared 41 times in all competitions for Eintracht this season, even skippering the side on three occasions during their Bundesliga and UEFA Europa Conference League campaigns.

With one round of Bundesliga fixtures remaining this season, Koch and the Frankfurt club have secured European football for next term and are likely to go into the UEFA Europa League at the group stage, provided they avoid defeat to RB Leipzig this weekend.

Leeds received a loan fee in the region of £500,000 from Eintracht for Koch's services this season, making a loss on the German international originally signed for around £11 million following United's promotion in 2020.

Hummels has 78 caps for the German national team to Koch's eight and was a member of the triumphant 2014 FIFA World Cup winning side in Brazil.