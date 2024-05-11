Despite the feeling of disappointment around Leeds United over the past few weeks, hope of an instant return to the Premier League is by no means over. Defeat at home to Southampton last weekend consigned Daniel Farke’s side to third-place but as few as two wins from three could see them promoted via the play-offs.

If Leeds are to go up, then 49ers Enterprises will want to avoid any risk of repeating the previous ownership’s mistakes in the transfer market and Farke will need backing. There is a young and exciting squad already but multiple positions need to be strengthened if the club are to cement themselves in the top-flight.

Leeds look set for a busy summer regardless of what league they are in but building a squad post-promotion would be particularly exciting. With that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at how a dream summer window might play out with regards to first-team talent.

Liam Cooper - released Long-serving club captain looks set to leave Leeds when his contract expires.

Luke Ayling - released Contract expires this summer, following half-season loan at Middlesbrough. Could return to the Riverside Stadium.

Jamie Shackleton - released Minutes have been limited and will only dwindle further in the Premier League. Will be 25 in October and needs regular football.

Jack Harrison - sold Been impressive on loan at Everton and, finances depending, could see his spell at Goodison Park made permanent. Would bring in decent profit on the £11m he cost Leeds.

Max Wober - sold Both Wober and Borussia Monchengladbach are thought to want a permanent deal but no obligation in the loan. Leeds will hope to at least break even on £10m signing.