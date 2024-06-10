£16m Leeds United signing on career break reportedly close to new club after tearing up Elland Road contract
Angolan international Costa left Leeds by mutual consent last October having spent the summer training away from the main group after making clear to Daniel Farke his desire to play elsewhere.
Costa consequently made no appearances under the German and was released from his Elland Road contract, more than two years on from his last outing for the club, which came during a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Crewe Alexandra in August 2021.
The 30-year-old was a £16 million addition from Wolverhampton Wanderers following Leeds' promotion to the Premier League in 2020. Costa had spent the title-winning campaign on loan at Elland Road and Leeds triggered a purchase agreement with their promotion to the top flight.
Costa played 23 times for Leeds in the Premier League, making 71 appearances in total for the club, scoring eight times. The final two years of his Elland Road contract were spent on loan at LaLiga side Valencia and Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, where Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo was head coach during 2022/23.
According to Portuguese outlet Record, Costa is close to reigniting his career with top flight club Vitória - commonly known as Vitória de Guimarães - who last season finished fifth in the league and have qualified for the 2024/25 UEFA Conference League second qualifying round.
