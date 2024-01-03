All the latest headlines from Elland Road as the January transfer window grinds into motion

Leeds United got the New Year off to a winning start this week as they saw off Birmingham City at Elland Road. The result was a much-needed one for Daniel Farke’s side having fallen short against Preston North End and West Brom over the festive period and it ensures their hopes of automatic promotion are still very much alive.

The January transfer window is now open, though, and Leeds may well be looking to do the business needed to get themselves over the line. As the window grinds into motion, we’ve rounded up some of this morning's headlines from Elland Road.

Clarke tipped for Premier League switch

Former Leeds United youngster Jack Clarke is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs this month, according to HITC.

Clarke, who left the Whites back in 2019, has been in red hot form for Sunderland this season, bagging 12 Championship goals and helping the Black Cats into the play-off picture.

It seems his performances have not gone unnoticed with Sheffield United and Burnley said to be keeping tabs on the 23-year-old. Both clubs find themselves in the top flight’s bottom three and it seems they are looking to add the firepower they need to avoid an immediate return to the second tier.

Thomas on the move?

Former Leeds United target Luke Thomas could be set to leave Sheffield United this month, with his parent club Leicester City exploring the possibility of a recall, according to the Telegraph.

Thomas, who chose to join the Blades on loan over Leeds in the summer transfer window, has made 12 Premier League appearances this season, but seems to have fallen down the pecking order of late, featuring in just one of the Sheffield club’s last six games.