Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The world-renowned star who lent his voice to Amazon Prime documentary series 'Leeds United: Take Us Home' has previously spoken about his association with, and long-held passion for, the Elland Road club which he says began during the early 1970s.

For the first time since announcing he now owns a small percentage of the club as part of 49ers Enterprises' investment consortium, Crowe has told Radio X that he once came very close to owning the club himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Back in the early 70s, I'd finish sport in the morning and I'd come home watch TV on a Saturday morning. We had three channels, and on one channel was Swami Sarasvati doing yoga, the other channel was a gardening show. And the third channel was Match of the Day," Crowe began, telling radio host and fellow Whites fan Chris Moyles.

"So, we watched Match of the Day every week and at the time, early ‘70s, Leeds had a very powerful side. So, that means they're coming up on TV quite regularly. And my brother chose Liverpool, and I chose Leeds and then that's the way it is.

"I bought a little bit recently. Seven or eight years ago, maybe 10 years ago – which is where, you know, the TV thing comes from – I just expressed that I felt they should be doing a lot better. So I actually really did seriously pursue it. The reason I don’t talk about it so much is because every time I talk about it, certain types of Leeds fans then go, ‘you’re trying to build your own career by talking about our football club.’

"But I just sort of felt that they just needed a bit more focus," Crowe added, explaining the reason he did ultimately did not become a key player within the Leeds hierarchy ten years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the time, I looked into it, and [it] was very close, it was really close – like a phone call or two away from me doing it. But then the reality of it sort of hit me.

"I started to calculate, I'm going to be in Leeds minimum six to seven months a year for the next four years. And my family life, my kids, all of that stuff, the other responsibilities I have, and I just took a step back."

While Crowe suggests potential business partners in days gone by lacked the focus he needed to be sure of his investment, the New Zealander has no such concerns this time around after buying a small percentage of the club after an approach by current custodians, the 49ers.

"It just came up about a year ago or something when the [San Francisco] 49er family was organising what their future plans were going to be," he explained. "So I put a little trust together and we did want just a tiny little bit of what’s going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the 49er people, sports-orientated people, they have a plan. It’s a very good plan for the city of Leeds, not only that football team of Leeds. And I think they’re going to be very successful."