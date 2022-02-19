David Prutton urges swift action with Leeds United youngster and predicts star-making move

Gelhardt has burst on to the senior scene this season but the 19-year-old England youth international has found game time limited of late despite the continued absence of injured Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford.

Whites head coach Bielsa has instead opted to rely on natural winger Dan James upfront and Tyler Roberts was the next port of call in the centre forward role as the Leeds boss made a double change during the interval of last weekend's 3-0 defeat at Everton.

Gelhardt stayed on the bench as Roberts and Adam Forshaw were brought on, star winger Raphinha withdrawn along with Mateusz Klich who had started in the holding midfield role as opposed to a more natural option in Forshaw.

'TENACITY': David Prutton is a big fan of 19-year-old Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt and feels the England youth international must be handed more minutes. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

But former Whites midfielder and now Sky Sports presenter Prutton says he can understand if fans have been left perplexed by recent team selection decisions and believes Gelhardt must now be let off the leash.

"I think it's definitely time he got some more minutes and you have to think about what he could bring to a game such as the one against Manchester United," Prutton told the YEP.

"The ability is there for all to see but it's the tenacity and the aggression of the player that I love.

"Nothing looks like it fazes him or scares him and I think a game such as the one against Man U is almost made for it to be like a star-making performance.

"The pedestal is there for him to go and perform and show not just his team mates and Leeds but the rest of the Premier League what he is capable of, albeit against a Man United side that can be prone to lapses in concentration and a lowering of standards.

"I think what we have seen is that Marcelo has got enough currency in the bank to be able to make the majority of his decisions and for them to be relatively unquestioned.

"But sometimes you look at that and think is he overthinking it like with Klich's selection over Forshaw and Forshaw being a defensive midfielder and Raphinha coming off for Roberts.

"Obviously he is privy to private conversations and private moments with his players on the training pitch and in and around the dressing room so that's possibly why he makes those decisions.

"I have never been in a coach's position and nor have I had the experience that he has had around world football.

"But sometimes when you are looking at something and scratching your head and wondering why a manager is over thinking things, sometimes simplicity is genius.

"I don't say that in a condescending way because of what Marcelo has done with Leeds.

"He will leave an indelible mark and he will go down as one of their most iconic managers in their history.

"But that doesn't mean to say that he is completely impervious to someone saying I am not sure about that and why wouldn't you play that.

"I can understand why fans are scratching their heads but the great thing with football is that as much as there has been a disconcerting performance and disconcerting results against Newcastle and Everton, a lot of that can be put right in a game against Man United."