LiveProud Leeds United fans post Wembley pictures and send Kalvin Phillips best wishes as England take in Euros semi-final

LEEDS United are with England in more ways than one as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions look to book a place in the Euro 2020 final.

By Lee Sobot
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 7:32 pm
TAKING IT IN: Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips, right, at Wembley before Wednesday night's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Whites midfielder Kalvin Phillips once again starts as England take on Denmark in Wednesday night's semi-final at Wembley which will welcome around 65,000 fans.

Proud Leeds fans heading to the game have been posting their pictures and good wishes on social media, as well as those Whites fans not going to the game.

Here is a selection of them.

