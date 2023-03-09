The 49-year-old is the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) and also held talks with Newcastle United prior to their takeover, a report from Le Parisien has claimed.

Prior to the revelation that Manchester United was for sale, Qatar had been exploring potential investment opportunites in the English top flight, with Leeds one club they had identified.

Le Parisien further report Al-Khelaifi was involved in discussions with Leeds but a bid failed to materialise.

Leeds majority owner Andrea Radrizzani has reveaed he has a personal relationship with the PSG president and previously stated in 2020 there was a “desire” to work Al-Khelaifi in some capacity but there was “nothing concrete”.

He told Gianluca Di Marzio when asked about reports of Qatar’s interest in Leeds: "These are rumours that have been ongoing for more than a year now. What is true is that we have a great relationship on a personal level.

"There's a desire to do something together maybe even in football but there's nothing concrete at this time

"In the last few weeks everything took a back seat. My desire to have a great Leeds that is a protagonist in the Premier League and to do so we will need partners on top of the San Francisco 49ers, we'll evaluate this when we are in that league."

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (C) are seen ahead of the UEFA Champions League football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich (FC Bayern Muenchen) at the Parc des Princes in Paris, on February 14, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Leeds’ ownership structure has been the subject of numerous changes since 49ers Enterprises first bought a stake in the club in 2018.

The most recent update came in November 2021, when 49ers Enterprises increased their minority stake in Leeds United to 44 per cent. Radrizzani bought Leeds for £45 million in 2017.

After 49ers Enterprises purchased their initial stake in Leeds in 2018, they increased their investment and control in January 2021 as it was announced that they had upped their ownership to 37 per cent while president of 49ers Enterprises, Paraag Marathe, became vice-chairman.