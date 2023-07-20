The club’s takeover by 49ers Enterprises – the investment arm of NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers – was officially completed earlier this week with new chairman Paraag Marathe addressing fans via an open letter exclusively in the YEP.

Marathe described the 49ers’ full acquisition as a ‘necessary reset’ and pledged to be aggressive in returning the club to the Premier League.

Arriving at Elland Road as part of the 49ers’ investment group, have been a tranche of celebrity names and famous sporting stars. Many of whom have aligned with former Major League Baseball pitcher Michael Schwimer through his ‘Big Leagues Advantage’ initiative, which seeks to encourage high-profile individuals to invest in sporting endeavours outside their traditional competitive discipline.

28-time Olympic medal-winning swimmer Michael Phelps, NBA star Russell Westbrook and NHL defenseman Erik Johnson were revealed to be minority shareholders in Leeds following the 49ers’ buyout.

In addition, US golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have both been named as Leeds investors, however a third PGA Tour representative Rickie Fowler turned down the proposal to join the 49ers’ group after initially expressing interest.

Speaking at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course on Thursday, which hosts this year’s British Open, Fowler claimed he had been heckled by a bystander for backing out of the deal to invest in United.

“He called me a coward for not going through with my Leeds investment,” Fowler said. “That’s a first. Maybe he should put up his own money.”

HOYLAKE, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Rickie Fowler of the United States looks on from the 12th hole during a practice round prior to The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 19, 2023 in Hoylake, England. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

"It's cool to have these opportunities," Fowler told reporters last month, before deciding not to invest. "It would be fun if we get to be a part of it, if not we'll continue to root for Leeds.

"Obviously they got relegated but to get to go to a Premier League game, a Champions League game, any of that [would be great]. It's a massive sport and I feel like it is continuing to get bigger in the States.

"Since I haven't been to a game, I don't have the true appreciation until [I get to] be there and feel that energy."

