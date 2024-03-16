Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Millwall ace has served up Leeds United praise but declared what 'might' lead to a Lions result in Sunday's Championship showdown at Elland Road.

Millwall have bagged ten points from a last possible 12 under returning boss Neil Harris but now head to a second-placed Leeds side that have taken a staggering 34 points from a last possible 36.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A win by two clear goals would send Leeds top and Lions full-back Joe Bryan says he is relishing the opportunity to face the Whites at a "proper" ground in Elland Road.

Bryan is full of respect for Daniel Farke's side but says Millwall must not "fear" Leeds and that every Millwall man playing to their best could produce a positive result in West Yorkshire.

"The atmosphere there is always good,” said Bryan of Elland Road to South London Press. “It’s always a very, very tough place to go but one we will relish – you like playing at places that are proper English football grounds. We enjoy those kind of fights.”

Bryan added: "“In this league, especially, you can’t ever go and fear a team. Myself, as a defender, I will defend as best that I can and attack as best that I can – run around.