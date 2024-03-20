Promotion rival Leicester City's penalty record compared to Leeds United after Joe Rodon Millwall incident

Leeds United have won a number of penalties in the Championship this season - but were hard done by not to receive another in the 2-0 win over Millwall last weekend.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 20th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

Elland Road roared in defiance at the decision not to award Leeds a spot-kick for Jake Cooper's challenge on Joe Rodon during the first half last Sunday. Replays indicated the Millwall skipper had not made contact with the ball as he careered into the Welsh defender, but referee Stephen Martin waved away the home side's protests.

On average, Championship sides have been awarded only a handful of penalties each this term, with just one side - Sheffield Wednesday - yet to be given the chance to score from 12 yards. Promotion-chasing sides Leicester City, Leeds, Southampton, Hull City and Sunderland have all been rather adept at winning spot-kicks.

Here is a breakdown of how many penalties each Championship team has been awarded in 2023/24 - including some impressive 100 per cent records.

Newly promoted Wednesday haven't been awarded a penalty in the Championship this season.

1. Sheffield Wednesday - No penalties

Newly promoted Wednesday haven't been awarded a penalty in the Championship this season.

Photo Sales
Leeds' next opponents have only been awarded one spot kick in 2023/24

2. Watford - One penalty

Leeds' next opponents have only been awarded one spot kick in 2023/24

Photo Sales
The Devonshire side have been one of the league's most prolific teams, but not from 12 yards.

3. Plymouth Argyle - One penalty

The Devonshire side have been one of the league's most prolific teams, but not from 12 yards.

Photo Sales
Leam Richardson's League One-bound Millers could have done with a few more spot kicks this season.

4. Rotherham United - One penalty

Leam Richardson's League One-bound Millers could have done with a few more spot kicks this season.

Photo Sales
Andre Breitenreiter's Terriers are threatened by relegation this season.

5. Huddersfield Town - One penalty

Andre Breitenreiter's Terriers are threatened by relegation this season.

Photo Sales
Rovers were knocked out of the FA Cup by Newcastle on penalty kicks, but have been awarded just one in the Championship.

6. Blackburn Rovers - One penalty

Rovers were knocked out of the FA Cup by Newcastle on penalty kicks, but have been awarded just one in the Championship.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leicester City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.