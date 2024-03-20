Elland Road roared in defiance at the decision not to award Leeds a spot-kick for Jake Cooper's challenge on Joe Rodon during the first half last Sunday. Replays indicated the Millwall skipper had not made contact with the ball as he careered into the Welsh defender, but referee Stephen Martin waved away the home side's protests.
On average, Championship sides have been awarded only a handful of penalties each this term, with just one side - Sheffield Wednesday - yet to be given the chance to score from 12 yards. Promotion-chasing sides Leicester City, Leeds, Southampton, Hull City and Sunderland have all been rather adept at winning spot-kicks.
Here is a breakdown of how many penalties each Championship team has been awarded in 2023/24 - including some impressive 100 per cent records.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.