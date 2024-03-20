Elland Road roared in defiance at the decision not to award Leeds a spot-kick for Jake Cooper's challenge on Joe Rodon during the first half last Sunday. Replays indicated the Millwall skipper had not made contact with the ball as he careered into the Welsh defender, but referee Stephen Martin waved away the home side's protests.

On average, Championship sides have been awarded only a handful of penalties each this term, with just one side - Sheffield Wednesday - yet to be given the chance to score from 12 yards. Promotion-chasing sides Leicester City, Leeds, Southampton, Hull City and Sunderland have all been rather adept at winning spot-kicks.

Here is a breakdown of how many penalties each Championship team has been awarded in 2023/24 - including some impressive 100 per cent records.

1 . Sheffield Wednesday - No penalties Newly promoted Wednesday haven't been awarded a penalty in the Championship this season. Photo Sales

2 . Watford - One penalty Leeds' next opponents have only been awarded one spot kick in 2023/24 Photo Sales

3 . Plymouth Argyle - One penalty The Devonshire side have been one of the league's most prolific teams, but not from 12 yards. Photo Sales

4 . Rotherham United - One penalty Leam Richardson's League One-bound Millers could have done with a few more spot kicks this season. Photo Sales

5 . Huddersfield Town - One penalty Andre Breitenreiter's Terriers are threatened by relegation this season. Photo Sales

6 . Blackburn Rovers - One penalty Rovers were knocked out of the FA Cup by Newcastle on penalty kicks, but have been awarded just one in the Championship. Photo Sales