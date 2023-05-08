Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Promotion possible for Leeds United midfielder as point is made with return home on cards

Promotion is very much possible for a Leeds United midfielder following a point at the end of the campaign.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th May 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read

Alfie McCalmont made his 16th appearance for loan side Carlisle United when starting Monday’s season finale at Sutton Town, ahead of which the Cumbrians had essentially already sealed a play-offs place bar a huge goal difference swing.

Carlisle fell behind in the 17th minute but Paul Simpson’s side equalised via a Joe Kizzi own goal five minutes from time which ensured that Carlisle left with a 1-1 draw and subsequent fifth-placed finish.

McCalmont played the full duration of the contest and a return ‘home’ to Yorkshire is now on the cards as Carlisle will face Bradford City in the play-offs semi-finals. The winners will face either Stockport County or Salford City in the Wembley final for a place in League One.

PLAY-OFFS PLACE: For Carlisle United and Leeds United loanee Alfie McCalmont under boss Paul Simpson, centre. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.PLAY-OFFS PLACE: For Carlisle United and Leeds United loanee Alfie McCalmont under boss Paul Simpson, centre. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.
