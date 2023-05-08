Promotion possible for Leeds United midfielder as point is made with return home on cards
Promotion is very much possible for a Leeds United midfielder following a point at the end of the campaign.
Alfie McCalmont made his 16th appearance for loan side Carlisle United when starting Monday’s season finale at Sutton Town, ahead of which the Cumbrians had essentially already sealed a play-offs place bar a huge goal difference swing.
Carlisle fell behind in the 17th minute but Paul Simpson’s side equalised via a Joe Kizzi own goal five minutes from time which ensured that Carlisle left with a 1-1 draw and subsequent fifth-placed finish.
McCalmont played the full duration of the contest and a return ‘home’ to Yorkshire is now on the cards as Carlisle will face Bradford City in the play-offs semi-finals. The winners will face either Stockport County or Salford City in the Wembley final for a place in League One.