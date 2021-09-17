Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are favourites with every bookmaker and generally 6-5 or 5-4 but no bigger than 39-29.

The second-bottom Magpies are general 2-1 shots but as but as big as 23-10 whilst the draw is on offer at 11-4.

Despite being away from home, Whites no 9 Bamford is clear favourite to score first at a best priced 23-5.

DANGER MAN: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is the clear favourite to score first in tonight's clash at Newcastle United. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is the same price but he is out injured meaning Leeds record signing Rodrigo is next in the market at 13-2, followed by the Toon Army's Dwight Gayle.

Gayle was an unused substitute for last weekend's 4-1 loss at Manchester United in which Allan Saint-Maximin lined up as a lone striker.

Young Whites duo Joe Gelhardt (15-2) and Sam Greenwood (8s) are once again very prominent in the first scorer market and a shorter price with some firms than more likely threats such as Leeds star Raphinha (17-2).

Magpies ace Saint-Maximin and new Whites recruit Dan James are both 9s in addition to Newcastle's Joelinton.

Tyler Roberts is next on the list at 21-2, followed by Crysencio Summerville (11s), Jack Harrison (23-2) and then Magpies duo Ryan Fraser and Migiuel Almiron (both 12s).

Mateusz Klich and Stuart Dallas are both 14s, ahead of Newcastle's Jacob Murphy (17s) and Matt Ritchie (18s).

But Bamford is seen as the game's clear most likely scorer and is only 6-4 as an any time scorer for a game in which a 2-1 victory for Leeds is 19-2, just shorter than the 1-1 draw at 31-4.

