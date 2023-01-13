'Problems' - Leeds United fans outline main Whites worry and make predictions vs Aston Villa

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say about United’s prospects at Villa Park with plenty of questions and one main worry in one particular area of the pitch.

NEIL GREWER

Aston Villa will be looking to make up for their shock FA Cup defeat to Stevenage and win over the supporters who were less than complimentary after the game. Likewise, Leeds have a point to prove after that awful first half in Cardiff.

A 'MUST': Starting 19-year-old Italian international Willy Gnonto at Villa Park. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

However, the second half in Cardiff gave some positives – Max Wober looked competent, enthusiastic and combative and Junior Firpo had his best half a game for a long time, winning a penalty and assisting in a goal. This can only increase competition in a defence which has been largely picking itself recently.

The choice of left-back will be interesting. I think Luke Ayling will start at right-back. We should see the return of Tyler Adams and Marc Roca to shore up the midfield. Rodrigo continues to score and along with Willy Gnonto is a must to start. Jack Harrison was good on his last outing and may get the nod to start. But what will be the formation? Lots of questions to answer – but good questions to have. I see a tight game and predict another draw.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1 Leeds United 1.

ANDY RHODES

Following last weekend’s FA Cup antics, Leeds return to the fun of Premier League at Villa Park looking for just a third win in 16 games. Despite that stat, no side in the bottom half of the table has scored more than the Whites. As we all know, it’s in defence where we’re lacking.

Under Unai Emery, Aston Villa have the potential to beat struggling teams with ease but their recent form has been patchy, beating Spurs away before drawing with Wolves. If Leeds are to win, they’ll need Rodrigo to continue his outstanding form, while Willy Gnonto has provided some much-needed spark when it’s been most required.

You do worry for the defence, though, and know that in order to win, United will need at least a couple of goals themselves. After two draws which demonstrated the good, the bad and the ugly aspects of United’s play, a win would go some way in their quest to avoid another relegation shootout.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2 Leeds United 0.

DAVID WATKINS

We must discount the performance we saw at Cardiff as we made so many changes and, arguably, we only saw the real Leeds once we got Rodrigo and Max Wober on the pitch. So, our best guide for the trip to Villa Park is the two draws against Newcastle and West Ham, both backs against the wall affairs in the main.

We know quite a bit about Villa of course, having played them out in Australia in pre-season and in the 0-0 draw at Elland Road in October. Villa left a few of their regular starters out of the starting XI that was eventually overturned by little Stevenage but will surely be smarting after an embarrassing defeat that made a mockery of manager Unai Emery’s pre-match aim of “winning the FA Cup”. Villa’s results in the Premier League since the return from the World Cup break have been erratic. If Leeds could guarantee an error-free defensive performance then a positive result should be possible but I’m not confident we can do that yet.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3 Leeds United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Aston Villa suffered an embarrassing FA Cup exit at the hands of Stevenage – the League Two side scoring two late goals to win the tie. Much was expected when Villa brought in Unai Emery as manager but the ‘new bounce’ that can happen, hasn’t but they are in mid-table with 22 points and it may take a while for the new man to get his way of playing across to his new charges.

There were a few doubts around Liam Cooper and Illan Meslier before the Cup tie with Cardiff but hopefully both will be fit. I’d love to see Cody Drameh given a run in the team instead of him being loaned out. Max Wober, who impressed in midfield, will probably make his debut at Villa. ‘Rodrigoal’ will be back and hoping to add to the 11 he’s already scored this season. You never know what Leeds will turn up so I’m expecting a close game with the odd goal in it. The heart says Leeds, head says Villa, so I’ll go for an entertaining draw.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

Aston Villa have to go back to November 6 for their last Premier League home win and of course there was the embarrassing reverse at home to Stevenage over the weekend. So, you can bet your life that the Villa will be dying to prove to their home fans that the New Year's Day win at Spurs was more than a flash in the pan.

United, of course, are battling with their own problems. Thrilling as the Cardiff game was, the defending in the first half was awful but it was a Cup tie and these things happen. Whilst Villa are looking for a home win, the Whites are looking for any sort of win but I don't think it will happen tonight.

Pragmatism has to be the key and although Villa are not Newcastle United, they are formidable opponents. Throwing away early leads and heroic fightbacks are all very well but United's continuing new year resolution must be to get some control into their game.

