'Probably' - Brenden Aaronson on level of his Leeds United football and Whites turning point

Leeds spent £25m to sign USA international midfielder Aaronson from RB Salzburg last summer and the attacking midfielder made a bright beginning at his new club as he bagged his first Whites goal and assist within the opening five games.

Speaking in an interview with Berliner Zeitung, Aaronson said he reached a level of football surpassing anything else earlier in his career during his first six months at Leeds before a very different tale after the mid-season break for the Qatar World Cup. Following United’s relegation to the Championship, Aaronson has now departed the club to join Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin on a season-long loan.

“In the first six months I probably played the best football of my career,” said Aaronson “I was self-confident and felt good. It got difficult after the World Cup. We were less and less successful as a team and then it became more difficult for me personally."

BITTER ENDING: Brenden Aaronson, right, is consoled by Whites team mate Tyler Adams, left, after Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League following the final game of the 2022-23 season at home to Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.