'Probably' - Brenden Aaronson on level of his Leeds United football and Whites turning point

Brenden Aaronson has highlighted a particular turning point during his 2022-23 season with Leeds United and how he initially felt with the Whites.
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th Jul 2023, 18:02 BST- 1 min read

Leeds spent £25m to sign USA international midfielder Aaronson from RB Salzburg last summer and the attacking midfielder made a bright beginning at his new club as he bagged his first Whites goal and assist within the opening five games.

Speaking in an interview with Berliner Zeitung, Aaronson said he reached a level of football surpassing anything else earlier in his career during his first six months at Leeds before a very different tale after the mid-season break for the Qatar World Cup. Following United’s relegation to the Championship, Aaronson has now departed the club to join Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin on a season-long loan.

“In the first six months I probably played the best football of my career,” said Aaronson “I was self-confident and felt good. It got difficult after the World Cup. We were less and less successful as a team and then it became more difficult for me personally."

BITTER ENDING: Brenden Aaronson, right, is consoled by Whites team mate Tyler Adams, left, after Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League following the final game of the 2022-23 season at home to Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.BITTER ENDING: Brenden Aaronson, right, is consoled by Whites team mate Tyler Adams, left, after Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League following the final game of the 2022-23 season at home to Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.
Reflecting on his switch to Union Berlin, the American added: “I can't thank the whole club and my teammates enough for welcoming me into the group. They all try to support me, especially Susi (Susanne Kopplin, team manager of 1. FC Union Berlin), who helped me to find an apartment. "

