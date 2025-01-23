Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A centre-back Leeds United looked at in previous transfer windows is close to a move to a French club that comes under the umbrella of Chelsea’s owners.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Andrew Omobamidele is close to completing a move to Racing Strasbourg from Nottingham Forest. The seven-cap Republic of Ireland defender is said to be in Strasbourg to finalise what is expected to be a loan deal. Omobamidele, under contract at Forest until June 2028, was looked at by Leeds having joined Daniel Farke at Norwich City during the German’s tenure at Carrow Road.

The YEP understands Omobamidele was not a target for the Whites in the January transfer window but they may yet turn to the market for a solution to a potential problem at centre-back. Farke is expected to be in a position to issue an update on Thursday afternoon on the length of time Pascal Struijk is going to be out with a hamstring problem. The club’s initial prognosis was a three-week absence but another scan was needed, due to fluid and swelling in the area, to ascertain if a tendon was also damaged. If that was the case then Struijk could be looking at three months on the sidelines.

Referencing a similar situation last season when Struijk was first thought to be out for three weeks with a groin problem only to miss the rest of the campaign, Farke has said on record that the club could delve into the transfer market. He also went on record to say he does not currently view midfielder Ethan Ampadu as the permanent solution. The Welshman has filled in for Struijk for the past two games and contributed to clean sheets against Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City.

Farke is due to sit down with the press on Thursday afternoon at 4pm to talk team news for the Burnley game next Monday, Struijk’s situation and any developments with regards to transfers. The German has maintained repeatedly that he and Leeds expect a relatively quiet window and that he would not anticipate further outgoings unless an exceptional circumstance arose.