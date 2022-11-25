Previewing Leeds United’s tricky run of post-World Cup fixtures including Man City test - gallery
Jesse Marsch’s side take on Premier League champions at Elland Road on December 28. Domestic football currently on hiatus for FIFA finals in Qatar.
There are currently 30 days to go until Christmas which means there are 33 days remaining until Leeds United supporters are back in the stands watching their club in action.
The Yorkshire side return to competitive fixtures following the World Cup break on December 28 when they welcome Manchester City to Elland Road. It will be the first of two fixtures to take place before the New Year and the January transfer window opens. The early stages after the break will almost be like a new season kicking off and it will be fascinating to see how form and fortunes turn for many of English football’s top flight sides.
Here, we take a look at Leeds United’s first nine Premier League fixtures after the World Cup break, taking us nicely up to the end of February, and previewing the matches. We’ll take a look at how the sides have been performing, which individuals to watch out for and which games could be crucial for Jesse Marsch’s side come the end of the campaign. Here are Leeds United’s first nine Premier League fixtures to come after the World Cup break with Manchester City, Newcastle United and West Ham up first: