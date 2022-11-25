Jesse Marsch’s side take on Premier League champions at Elland Road on December 28. Domestic football currently on hiatus for FIFA finals in Qatar.

There are currently 30 days to go until Christmas which means there are 33 days remaining until Leeds United supporters are back in the stands watching their club in action.

The Yorkshire side return to competitive fixtures following the World Cup break on December 28 when they welcome Manchester City to Elland Road. It will be the first of two fixtures to take place before the New Year and the January transfer window opens. The early stages after the break will almost be like a new season kicking off and it will be fascinating to see how form and fortunes turn for many of English football’s top flight sides.

Here, we take a look at Leeds United’s first nine Premier League fixtures after the World Cup break, taking us nicely up to the end of February, and previewing the matches. We’ll take a look at how the sides have been performing, which individuals to watch out for and which games could be crucial for Jesse Marsch’s side come the end of the campaign. Here are Leeds United’s first nine Premier League fixtures to come after the World Cup break with Manchester City, Newcastle United and West Ham up first:

Manchester City are first up for Leeds United when the Premier League returns next month

Manchester City (H, Dec 28) As tough a return as you could ask for but the defending champions have shown their vulnerability this season especially after their last result where they lost 2-1 to Brentford. The dangerman, of course, will be Erling Haaland.

Newcastle United (A, Dec 31) Things don't get much easier as Leeds travel to high flying Newcastle on New Year's Eve. Miguel Almiron has been in fantastic form for the North East side this season and wil be the one to watch out for.

West Ham United (H, Jan 4) Just one point separates Leeds from the Hammers during the break so their first match of 2023 will be a huge one. A win would likely move them up the table and put a good deal of pressure on the London side in the relegation battle.