Preston North End v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from Deepdale, top spot chance, TV details

Clearly, it’s still relatively speaking early days in the season as a whole but the earlier you can build a gap the better in my book and a six-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots at this stage would be very good indeed - albeit Burnley and Sunderland would have played a game less. Those two teams, though, face hard away games this weekend at Norwich and Swansea respectively. Leeds, though, also have a hard away game themselves to deal with here and nobody needs reminding of what happened here last Boxing Day when Illan Meslier was sent off. Preston are on a decent little run under former Whites boss Paul Heckingbottom - unbeaten in five. But four of those games have been draws and there are already 19 points between Leeds and Preston in the table. In short, the Whites ought to have too much for the hosts - hence why they are odds-on - but we all know what the Championship is like. Even a draw would take Leeds top above Sheffield United on goal difference but the Blades would then appear bankers at home to Plymouth later on today and three points ought to be the order of the day here. We’ll go 2-0 Leeds - but not with huge confidence.