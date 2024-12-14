Preston North End v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from Deepdale, top spot chance, TV details
Here, upon landing at Deepdale, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by match updates and analysis before post-match reaction. The 12.30pm kick-off is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.
Preston North End v Leeds United live
12.30pm
Kick-off at Deepdale as Preston welcome Leeds.
Good morning from Deepdale! Big day, big chance
The stage is set
A big chance then
Clearly, it’s still relatively speaking early days in the season as a whole but the earlier you can build a gap the better in my book and a six-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots at this stage would be very good indeed - albeit Burnley and Sunderland would have played a game less. Those two teams, though, face hard away games this weekend at Norwich and Swansea respectively. Leeds, though, also have a hard away game themselves to deal with here and nobody needs reminding of what happened here last Boxing Day when Illan Meslier was sent off. Preston are on a decent little run under former Whites boss Paul Heckingbottom - unbeaten in five. But four of those games have been draws and there are already 19 points between Leeds and Preston in the table. In short, the Whites ought to have too much for the hosts - hence why they are odds-on - but we all know what the Championship is like. Even a draw would take Leeds top above Sheffield United on goal difference but the Blades would then appear bankers at home to Plymouth later on today and three points ought to be the order of the day here. We’ll go 2-0 Leeds - but not with huge confidence.
The team news
It’s basically all eyes on Bogle, Byram and Wober - all of whom were doubts - but Farke sounded reasonably optimistic about all three at his pre-match presser. With Junior Firpo out for four to six weeks, Isaac Schmidt would be the next full back port of call. Then we have the usual debate about who starts up front and out wide. Could see Piroe coming back in for Joseph but a close call probably. Gut feeling is Gnonto and James out wide but Solomon back in for Gnonto would be no surprise. Ampadu has only just returned and likewise Ramazani still building his way back. Arrivals shortly.
Arrivals: Triple boost
Byram, Bogle and Wober all here
One of just a handful of Leeds players to quickly check out the pitch, looked like Gnonto, Ramazani and Piroe too. Team news shortly.
Leeds United v Preston North End: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Tanaka, Rothwell; Gnonto, James; Aaronson, Piroe.
Leeds bench
Leeds subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Wober, Ampadu, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Solomon, Joseph, Bamford.
The changes
Bogle for Wober who is on the bench as Byram switches over from right back to left back. Piroe in for Joseph up front too. Joseph part of a strong bench
Five changes for Preston
Leeds odds
Short - again - with Grosvenor Sports. 8-13. Preston 19-4 and 13-5 about the draw.
One win in last six
Away from home for Leeds. Draws at Norwich, Sunderland and Bristol City followed by the defeat at Millwall, then the 4-3 win at Swansea, then the 1-0 loss at Blackburn. Needs improving. That’s nine points out of 18 though - so two a game.
Leeds warm-up - away end soon to be packed
All set at Deepdale
Away end almost full now, not quite the 7000 allocation at Blackburn but still 5000 Leeds
Here we go
Teams out at Deepdale
Players change ends
Leeds will be kicking towards their own fans
UNDERWAY!
1: Leeds kick us off
