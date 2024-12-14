Leeds took on Championship hosts Preston at Deepale in another Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Leeds United struck in the 93rd minute to bag a 1-1 draw at Saturday’s lunchtime hosts Preston North End to take Daniel Farke’s Whites top of the Championship ahead of Sheffield United playing Plymouth Argyle.

Just as Leeds looked to be heading for another 1-0 away loss, the point also saw Farke’s Whites move four points clear in the division’s automatic promotion spots but with the teams below them having a game in hand.

Third-placed Burnley who are now four points adrift visit Norwich City on Sunday afternoon whist fourth-placed Sunderland who are now five points adrift travel to Swansea City in a Saturday 3pm kick-off.

Leeds arrived at Preston having won just one of their last six away games and the hosts went ahead in the 23rd minute from a rapid counter that began when Joe Rothwell ran into a dead end from a Leeds attack.

The Lilywhites worked the ball to Milutin Osmajic on the halfway line and the forward spun Pascal Struijk with a flick and turn before racing away down the right flank.

Struijk chased in vain but Osmajic fired a low cross through the area which evaded Joe Rodon and Jayden Bogle but not Brad Potts who stormed in to apply a first time finish that Illan Meslier could not keep out.

Despite plenty of possession, Leeds had created little but the Whites squandered a glorious chance in the 29th minute as Brenden Aaronson was played in only to blaze a wild shot over and wide.

Yet the real flashpoint of the half arrived in the 37th minute as Preston captain Ben Whiteman somehow avoided a red card.

Having just been booked for tripping Aaronson, Whiteman completely took out Bogle with a tackle that went right through him on the edge of the box.

Whiteman looked set for an early bath yet referee John Busby incredibly kept his cards in his pocket and instead booked Whites boss Daniel Farke for his protests.

The free-kick was then wasted, as was another good Leeds chance in the second minute of added time as Sam Byram headed over the bar following a Dan James cross from a cleared corner. The end of the half had also featured several late tackles and square ups with referee Busby losing control.

Preston captain Whiteman was not surprisingly substituted during the break, after which Leeds quickly created good chances, none of which were taken.

Joel Piroe could only fire a weak shot straight at keeper Woodman from the edge off the box whilst a huge block denied an Ao Tanaka strike in a packed area before Rothwell blazed over the bar.

Aaronson then took too long to pick out Gnonto at the far post yet Preston wasted a glorious opportunity to go 2-0 up in the 64th minute when a cross from the right picked out substitute Emil Riis who was presented with a free header that he sent into Meslier's arms.

Yet a Leeds substitute then squandered an even better chance in the 70th minute, James getting in down the right and fizzing in a low cross which Bamford somehow put wide from barely a yard out.

Preston were then saved by the frame of the goal a few minutes later as a James effort from the edge of the box bounced back off the crossbar. Another substitute in Largie Ramazani then went close with a low effort from range that keeper Woodman tipped wide.

Leeds were then given four minutes of added time to find a way back but Woodman produced another save to deny another Whites substitute in Mateo Joseph who then looked to have wasted the final chance when flicking a shot on the stretch wide.

Yet Joseph and Leeds were to serve up one final twist via a 93rd-minute equaliser which arrived as a cross from James flew through the area and a touch from Preston’s Jack Whatmough took the ball into the back of the net under pressure from Joseph at the near post.

Leeds United: Meslier; Bogle (Joseph 82), Rodon, Struijk, Byram (Ampadu 82); Tanaka, Rothwell (Solomon 77); Gnonto (Ramazani 64), James; Aaronson (Bamford 64), Piroe. Subs not used: Darlow, Schmidt, Wober, Guilavogui.