Preston midfielder Alan Browne believes Leeds United have been built up by the media

Alan Browne believes Preston North End have nothing to fear ahead of their Championship clash with Leeds United, claiming the Whites have been built up by the media.

Marcelo Bielsa's side make the trip to Deepdale on Tuesday evening in search of three points following their weekend defeat to Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

North End fell to a 1-0 loss to Sheffield United which saw the Blades leapfrog Leeds into second place by a point as the promotion race ramped up with six games to go.

Alex Neil's men are chasing a play-off spot after a strong run of form which saw the Lillywhites surge up the table to within five points of the top six.

Browne, though, told the LEP: “I don’t think Leeds are world beaters to be honest. I think it's the media who make them out to be this world-class team.

“They are a very good team, they beat us at their place and were great on the night.

“We were nowhere near it that night and I think this one will be a totally different game – I hope so anyway.

“As a team we go into any game wanting to win, this one is no different.

“We came up against Norwich when they were top of the league and showed that we really wanted it.

“That's something we want to do against Leeds but obviously it's going to be a tough game.”