Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marcelo Bielsa faced an odd question at a Uruguay press conference.

Confusion reigned at a Marcelo Bielsa press conference as the ex-Leeds United boss faced a bizarre question about McDonald’s.

Bielsa took on his first job since being sacked by Leeds when appointed the new head coach of the Uruguay national side in May and his new team are now bidding for glory at the Copa America in the USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uruguay have enjoyed a fine start to the group stages of the competition with a 3-1 victory against Panama followed by a 5-0 blitz of Bolivia in the early hours of Friday morning. Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez was again amongst the goalscorers for Uruguay and Bielsa was asked about the Reds striker in his post-match press conference.

Bielsa, though, was also quizzed at the same time on why he liked McDonald’s restaurant so much, a question that clearly left Bielsa rather perplexed as he attempted to understand what was being asked.

The question presented to Bielsa in English consisted of: "I wanted to ask you about Darwin Nunez in terms of his energy and his pressing tonight and on a lighter note, what makes you enjoy McDonald's so much."