Press conference confusion as ex-Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa faces McDonald's question
Confusion reigned at a Marcelo Bielsa press conference as the ex-Leeds United boss faced a bizarre question about McDonald’s.
Bielsa took on his first job since being sacked by Leeds when appointed the new head coach of the Uruguay national side in May and his new team are now bidding for glory at the Copa America in the USA.
Uruguay have enjoyed a fine start to the group stages of the competition with a 3-1 victory against Panama followed by a 5-0 blitz of Bolivia in the early hours of Friday morning. Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez was again amongst the goalscorers for Uruguay and Bielsa was asked about the Reds striker in his post-match press conference.
Bielsa, though, was also quizzed at the same time on why he liked McDonald’s restaurant so much, a question that clearly left Bielsa rather perplexed as he attempted to understand what was being asked.
The question presented to Bielsa in English consisted of: "I wanted to ask you about Darwin Nunez in terms of his energy and his pressing tonight and on a lighter note, what makes you enjoy McDonald's so much."
The question was then translated to Bielsa who not surprisingly asked for it to be repeated. Several exchanges then followed amid confused looks from the Argentine who eventually answered a simple no as the reporter then decided to just ask about Nunez, to which he provided an answer saluting his display - but not McDonald's.
