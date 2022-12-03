Adams has captained the US to the Qatar World Cup knockout stages and a last 16 clash against Louis van Gaal’s Dutch side awaits in a 3pm kick-off this afternoon. Ahead of the clash, the USA’s Twitter feed has shown a clip of Adams sending a message to President Biden who has responded by declaring his confidence in the USA’s bid to make the quarter-finals.

"Hey Mr President, heads up,” says Adams before producing a few keep ups followed by a volley into the air which is then filmed to be caught by Biden. The President – who Tweeted the clip with the message “good kick Tyler Adams” then says: “It’s called soccer. Go USA! You guys are going to do it.”