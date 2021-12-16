Manchester United’s match against Brighton on Saturday is the latest to have been called off due to the number of Covid-19 cases in the Red Devils camp, with Thursday’s game between Leicester and Tottenham also postponed.

The number of postponed weekend matches across England’s top four divisions reached double figures by 3pm on Thursday, with the EFL announcing stricter Covid protocols including increased testing.

Leeds United, meanwhile, are scheduled to play Arsenal on Saturday night in the top flight at Elland Road and currently have just 10 senior players fit and available due to an injury crisis within Marcelo Bielsa's first team squad.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven of the Whites outfit are in the treatment room while full-back Junior Firpo is suspended after picking up a fifth booking of the campaign at Manchester City in midweek.

Manchester United are understood to have had only nine players available because of Covid and other injuries for Tuesday’s game against Brentford, which was called off late on Monday night, and just seven for the Saturday lunchtime match against Brighton at Old Trafford.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank called for all of the weekend’s top-flight matches to be postponed, with the highly-transmissible Omicron variant wreaking havoc with the schedule, but the league is currently intending to play as many games as possible.

In confirming the postponement of a second Manchester United match, the league said in a statement: “It is with regret that this is the fourth Premier League fixture to have been postponed in the past week.

The Premier League has vowed to carry on amid the rising number of games being postponed due to Covid. Pic: Getty