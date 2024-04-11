Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Semi-automated offside technology will be used in the top flight next season, the Premier League has confirmed. Premier League shareholders unanimously voted the change through at a meeting today with clubs said to have been unhappy with the current system.

At present, VAR officials take responsibility for offside rulings but there have been a number of high profile errors made recently, while the time taken to check such instances has been something of a frustration. As such, the decision has been made to make the switch to the semi-automated system which has been used by Uefa in the Champions League and FIFA in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hoped the change will considerably cut down the amount of time taken to come to an offside decision. The technology won't be ready for the start of next season but the league has confirmed an introduction can be expected in the autumn during one of the international breaks.

Should Leeds United win promotion to the Premier League this season then, supporters can expect to see the system in use at Elland Road. A Premier League statement, published on the league’s official channels, read: "At a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting today, clubs unanimously agreed to the introduction of Semi-Automated Offside Technology.

"The new system will be used for the first time in the Premier League next season, and it is anticipated the technology will be ready to be introduced after one of the autumn international breaks. The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters."