Leeds United conceded to Hwang Hee-chan early on in their tie with Wolves at Elland Road.

It looked like the Whites were set for their fifth defeat of the season until 19-year-old Joe Gelhardt was brought down in the penalty box in injury-time by Nelson Semedo.

Rodrigo converted the penalty and Leeds United were able to snatch a point in a game they had mostly dominated against a side who had enjoyed three successive victories previous to their visit to Yorkshire.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are now set for a trip to the capital as they take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, before they continue their search for their second win of the season at Carrow Road next weekend.

Norwich City are currently glued to the bottom of the table after suffering seven defeats so far this season and have scored only two goals in the Premier League.

Leeds United will be hoping they can confidently secure three points against the Canaries as they look to widen the gap between themselves and the bottom three.

