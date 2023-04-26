Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Premier League table without VAR: Where Leeds United would sit in relegation battle compared to Everton, Leicester City & West Ham in shock findings - gallery

VAR was used to Leeds United’s relief against Leicester City on Tuesday night

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST

Leeds United were relieved by the intervention of VAR on Tuesday night as Stockley Park correctly ruled out a Leicester City goal in the 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Youri Tielemans produced a stunning strike early in the game as he fired the ball into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area but his celebrations were cut short after VAR spotted Boubakary Soumare was in an offside position in the build-up.

Luis Sinisterra put the Whites ahead before Jamie Vardy levelled with 10 minutes remaining in a blow to Leeds’ survival hopes.

VAR has been involved a number of times in Leeds United games this term and after last night’s decision, we looked at how the table might look without it.

Taking into account how things would look if overturned decisions were left unchecked, here’s how the table might look without VAR...

Points without VAR - 76 (+1)

1. Arsenal

Points without VAR - 76 (+1)

Points without VAR - 74 (+4)

2. Man City

Points without VAR - 74 (+4)

Points without VAR - 60 (+1)

3. Newcastle

Points without VAR - 60 (+1)

Points without VAR - 58 (-1)

4. Man United

Points without VAR - 58 (-1)

