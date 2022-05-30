Leeds United were involved in their fair share of VAR and refereeing controversies across the 2021/22 Premier League season - but how much did that impact their final league position?
The video assistant referees have been the subject of much debate since their introduction to the English top-flight ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.
The question is, would Jesse Marsch’s side be in a better or worse position without VAR? We’ve wrangled the numbers to find out.
A reminder that Leeds finished 17th in the table on 38 points - three points clear of the relegation zone.