VAR: Has been a big talking point over the course of the season - here’s how the Premier League table would look without it. Credit: Getty.

Premier League table without VAR: Where Leeds United, Burnley, Everton, Man Utd & West Ham finished

Where Leeds United would have finished in the Premier League - without VAR in operation.

By Jason Jones
Monday, 30th May 2022, 10:24 am

Leeds United were involved in their fair share of VAR and refereeing controversies across the 2021/22 Premier League season - but how much did that impact their final league position?

The video assistant referees have been the subject of much debate since their introduction to the English top-flight ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

The question is, would Jesse Marsch’s side be in a better or worse position without VAR? We’ve wrangled the numbers to find out.

A reminder that Leeds finished 17th in the table on 38 points - three points clear of the relegation zone.

1. Manchester City - 93 points (same position)

Actual position: 1st. Actual points: 93. Net points gained/lost under VAR: 0.

2. Liverpool - 91 points (same position)

Actual position: 2nd. Actual points: 92. Net points gained/lost under VAR: +1.

3. Chelsea - 72 points (same position)

Actual position: 3rd. Actual points: 74. Net points gained/lost under VAR: +2.

4. Arsenal - 70 points (up one position)

Actual position: 5th. Actual points: 69. Net points gained/lost under VAR: -1.

