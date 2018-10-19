Premier League support has nothing on Leeds United, claims Samuel Saiz

Leeds United playmaker Samuel Saiz believes that Whites fans are some of the best in England after experiencing Premier League atmospheres during his stay at Elland Road.

The Spaniard, who made the move from Huesca in the summer of 2017, believes United's support is relatively unmatched after visiting top flight grounds during his time at the club.

Leeds United playmaker Samuel Saiz.

Saiz has been a key figure under Marcelo Bielsa this campaign following a difficult second half of last season under former boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Samuel Saiz on his love for Leeds United, pre-season under Marcelo Bielsa and why Pablo Hernandez helps him tick

The 27-year-old though has now admitted that he feels loved in Leeds and believes the Whites support to be as good as anything he has seen.

"I went to other stadiums, in the Premier League, and with big teams, I saw big stadiums and these big clubs don’t have the fans we have," Saiz said during his pre-Blackburn press conference.

"To tell the truth, I feel I am lucky because I’m in a big, beautiful city. What I said before about the fans, I feel loved and I feel gratitude towards them. When you walk down the streets of Leeds and you see the love of the fans, you feel an important player."