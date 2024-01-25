Anthony is on loan at Elland Road from Bournemouth this season and was absent from training last week following the untimely passing of his mother Donna.

Despite this, the attacker has made himself available for the last two matchday squads, replacing Dan James in Leeds' 1-0 win over Norwich City on Wednesday night and has been supported by manager Daniel Farke and club staff at what is an undoubtedly difficult time in the player's personal life.

During Bournemouth's FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Swansea City on Thursday evening, Dominic Solanke scored the Cherries' fifth of the night before removing his shirt to reveal a tribute to Anthony's mother.

Inscribed on Solanke's undershirt was the message: "RIP Donna". The 26-year-old was subsequently cautioned for the removal of his shirt. England international Solanke has been at the Vitality Stadium since 2019, while Anthony joined the club from Arsenal's academy in 2016 with the pair featuring alongside each other on several occasions over the past couple of seasons.