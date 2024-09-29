Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge Leeds United youngster boost further enhanced a fine weekend for the Whites.

Leeds United’s under-21s eclipsed a Premier League standard with a superb Saturday afternoon triumph in which a forward’s recent fine progress reached a new level.

United’s under-21s suffered a first defeat of the new Premier League Two season in Monday night’s clash at Wolves who subjected Scott Gardner’s side to a 4-1 loss following three draws in their first three games.

The young Whites then made a quick return to action with Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur and Gardner’s side excelled in leaving the home of the Premier League youngsters with a 3-0 success.

In form forward Luca Thomas put Leeds ahead with just two minutes on the clock and the 19-year-old doubled the Whites advantage on the stroke of half-time. Thomas came into the fixture having netted in all three of his outings so far this season and has now taken his tally to five goals in four games.

Leeds then added a third at Tottenham through defender Jeremiah Mullen who headed home Rhys Chadwick’s delivery with 15 minutes left.

The victory lifted Leeds up to 16th place in the 26-team division. Gardner’s Whites will return to action on Monday, October 7 with a home clash against West Brom in a 7pm kick-off at the LNER Community Stadium in York.