A Premier League side with interest in Leeds United attacking ace Crysencio Summerville have agreed a £33m deal to sign another winger.

Brighton’s interest in United’s Championship player of the season Summerville has been well documented following a stellar year for the Dutchman who contributed 20 goals and nine assists.

Brighton recently appointed ex-FC St Pauli boss Fabian Hürzeler as the club's new head coach and the Seagulls have now agreed a £33m fee with Newcastle United to sign 19-year-old Gambia international winger Yankuba Minteh.