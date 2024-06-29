Premier League side with interest in star Leeds United attacker agree £33m deal for winger
A Premier League side with interest in Leeds United attacking ace Crysencio Summerville have agreed a £33m deal to sign another winger.
Brighton’s interest in United’s Championship player of the season Summerville has been well documented following a stellar year for the Dutchman who contributed 20 goals and nine assists.
Brighton recently appointed ex-FC St Pauli boss Fabian Hürzeler as the club's new head coach and the Seagulls have now agreed a £33m fee with Newcastle United to sign 19-year-old Gambia international winger Yankuba Minteh.
Transfer guru journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Newcastle needed to make the sale due to Financial Fair Play. Minteh joined Newcastle from Danish side OB last summer and was immediately sent out on a season-long loan to Feyenoord for whom he provided ten goals and six assists for last season.
