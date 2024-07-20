Premier League side rocked by injury blow as ex-Leeds United star faces lengthy spell out

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 20th Jul 2024, 08:45 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 08:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Premier League side have been rocked by an injury blow to a former Leeds United star.

Bournemouth’s former Leeds United star Tyler Adams faces a fresh spell on the sidelines upon another injury blow.

Adams, who left Leeds following the club’s relegation to join the Cherries, has had surgery on an ongoing back injury and will definitely miss the start of the new campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of the club's friendly against Wrexham at UC Santa Barbara this weekend, boss Andoni Iraola said as quoted by ESPN: "He finished the season with an injury in his back.

“He wanted to play Copa América because it was very important for him, but he had restrictions and was still in pain, so two days after they were knocked out, he had surgery.

"It is difficult to say how long but he won't be fit for the start of the season. But September? October? I don't know."

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice