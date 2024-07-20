Premier League side rocked by injury blow as ex-Leeds United star faces lengthy spell out
Bournemouth’s former Leeds United star Tyler Adams faces a fresh spell on the sidelines upon another injury blow.
Adams, who left Leeds following the club’s relegation to join the Cherries, has had surgery on an ongoing back injury and will definitely miss the start of the new campaign.
Speaking ahead of the club's friendly against Wrexham at UC Santa Barbara this weekend, boss Andoni Iraola said as quoted by ESPN: "He finished the season with an injury in his back.
“He wanted to play Copa América because it was very important for him, but he had restrictions and was still in pain, so two days after they were knocked out, he had surgery.
"It is difficult to say how long but he won't be fit for the start of the season. But September? October? I don't know."
