Premier League side make £15m bid for star man of Leeds United's new key promotion rivals
Newcastle United have submitted a £15m bid for a star man belonging to a new key Leeds United promotion rival.
Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford was one of seven players cut from Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euros and the Clarets star is wanted by the Magpies.
Newcastle reportedly want the former England under-21s star to provide competition for Nick Pope and a bid in the region of £15m has been made in an attempt to land his services.
Trafford, just 21, joined Burnley from Manchester City for £15m last summer and played 28 games last season as the Clarets were relegated to the Premier League.
Burnley are clear second favourites for next season’s Championship behind market leaders Leeds.
