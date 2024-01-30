Strong signal of intent emerges over Leeds United-linked defender
A Premier League side has made a strong signal of intent about a Leeds United-linked defender.
A defender linked with a Leeds United switch has been handed a first start of the year and just a third of the campaign.
Everton defender Ben Godfrey is a player that has been linked with a move to Elland Road as the club explore possible options to strengthen their squad ahead of Thursday's 11pm transfer deadline.
The 26-year-old has had very limited game time for Sean Dyche's side this season but Godfrey was handed a start for Tuesday night's Premier League clash at Fulham.