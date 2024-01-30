Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Strong signal of intent emerges over Leeds United-linked defender

A Premier League side has made a strong signal of intent about a Leeds United-linked defender.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 30th Jan 2024, 19:06 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 19:08 GMT
A defender linked with a Leeds United switch has been handed a first start of the year and just a third of the campaign.

Everton defender Ben Godfrey is a player that has been linked with a move to Elland Road as the club explore possible options to strengthen their squad ahead of Thursday's 11pm transfer deadline.

The 26-year-old has had very limited game time for Sean Dyche's side this season but Godfrey was handed a start for Tuesday night's Premier League clash at Fulham.