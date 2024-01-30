Leeds United transfer target completes permanent switch to Premier League side with fee revealed
A full-back that Leeds United were interested in has completed a permanent move to a Premier League side.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Japan international defender Daiki Hashioka has completed a switch to a Premier League side after initial interest from the Whites.
Reports over the weekend from Belgian media claimed that Leeds were close to signing 24-year-old Japan international defender Hashioka from Belgian side Sint-Truiden.
Hashioka was a player that United were very interested in but the Whites opted to instead pursue other targets due to injury concerns. However, Premier League side Luton Town were also on the trail of Hashioka who has now completed a switch to the Hatters for a reported £1.7m.
Hatters boss Rob Edwards told the club's official website: “‘Hashi’ is a versatile defender who can play anywhere along the backline and, having met him I know he’s going to fit into the group really, really well.
“He’s got a great attitude and has a real desire to come and play for Luton Town. He understands we’ve got a good squad, and knows he’s got to fight for his opportunity. And he will – he’s really looking forward to the challenge of being here.
“He’s someone who is comfortable in possession, aggressive, and wants to defend. I’m delighted he’s with us."
Hashioka beamed: "It’s always been a dream of mine to play in the Premier League. It’s physically and technically a top league and very intense, so I know it’s going to be difficult but I’ll give my all for the team.
“My strengths are heading, one-versus-one situations and I like to do a lot of running. I’ve only scored twice this season, but I want to score more. I can’t wait to celebrate in front of the Luton supporters. I’m so happy to be joining and I can’t wait to play as soon as possible."